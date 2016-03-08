De Ligt says decision on his future is ‘close’: the clubs involved
03 June at 21:50Ajax' star defender, Matthijs de Ligt, continues to speak in cryptic terms about his future ahead of next season. In an interview with the Dutch television channel RTL4, de Ligt revealed that he's evaluating four offers that are on the table: FC Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United or continue in Ajax.
"There are several options and I really want to choose the best. I'm very excited about what could happen in the nearest future, but I also try to stay calm. I see this as a challenge, it's the most important and, logically, one option is better than another," he concluded.
Once again, he spoke without defining his future, although it has already transpired that Juve's offer is superior to Barça's economically. The defender could opt for a starting spot in Turin, or fight for one in Spain along with his former teammate Frenkie de Jong.
