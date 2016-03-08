De Ligt 'surprised by Juve level' and reveals what role CR7 played in his transfer

26 July at 10:45
After long negotiations, Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus this month, signing a five-year contract with the Bianconeri and arriving from Ajax for a figure of 75 million euros. The Dutch defender spoke to Tuttosport about his first days at the club.

"I get on well with my teammates, they are very nice. I learn from them every day. There are many experienced players so I am really happy. I am surprised by everyone's level: they are all concentrated, no one stands out because many individuals are strong. It is difficult to play with such strong players but I will do my best," he said.

"Ronaldo? He was not the main factor in making me choose Juventus. There are many factors that led me to decide to accept Juve. But it is clear that it is nice when someone as big as Cristiano says something to you but really, it wasn't the key factor.

"Scirea? Honestly, I have just arrived here and I'm not thinking about the Juventus legends. Obviously, I know there are great expectations from me but I don't think about it. I try to live the moment and work to improve every day. Let's see what happens.

"Competition? I honestly don't know, I don't think about it. We have many good players in the defence and we all have to fight. I don't know if it's the best group in the world," de Ligt concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.