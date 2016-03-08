De Ligt 'surprised by Juve level' and reveals what role CR7 played in his transfer
26 July at 10:45After long negotiations, Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus this month, signing a five-year contract with the Bianconeri and arriving from Ajax for a figure of 75 million euros. The Dutch defender spoke to Tuttosport about his first days at the club.
"I get on well with my teammates, they are very nice. I learn from them every day. There are many experienced players so I am really happy. I am surprised by everyone's level: they are all concentrated, no one stands out because many individuals are strong. It is difficult to play with such strong players but I will do my best," he said.
"Ronaldo? He was not the main factor in making me choose Juventus. There are many factors that led me to decide to accept Juve. But it is clear that it is nice when someone as big as Cristiano says something to you but really, it wasn't the key factor.
"Scirea? Honestly, I have just arrived here and I'm not thinking about the Juventus legends. Obviously, I know there are great expectations from me but I don't think about it. I try to live the moment and work to improve every day. Let's see what happens.
"Competition? I honestly don't know, I don't think about it. We have many good players in the defence and we all have to fight. I don't know if it's the best group in the world," de Ligt concluded.
Go to comments