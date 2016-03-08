De Ligt to Barcelona and Pogba to Real? Juve set to miss out on two key targets
21 April at 10:30A great buy in the defence and another in the midfield. Juventus are planning their little technical and tactical revolution and after confirming the purchase of Aaron Ramsey in January, these are the next two top-level reinforcements the club wants to bring.
The names on the top of the list of preferences of Fabio Paratici were and still are Matthijs de Ligt and Paul Pogba but at the moment both seem increasingly unattainable.
For some time Juventus have been in contact with the Dutchman's agent Mino Raiola for the purchase of the Ajax star. The player himself visited Turin and Juventus' club facilities on two occasions. His farewell from Ajax is getting closer but it is Barcelona that is in the lead in the race for his services.
The de Ligt operation, therefore, seems to have faded and in the coming weeks, even the potential arrival of Paul Pogba could also fade away. The Spanish press is increasingly leaning towards the Frenchman's arrival at Real Madrid.
Florentino Perez has promised a super transfer campaign to Zinedine Zidane and the first player requested by the coach is precisely that of his compatriot. He considers him a born leader and a pivot that is missing in Real's midfield today.
The economic power of the club from the Spanish capital has displaced Juventus from the race, as the Bianconeri have reduced spending capacity compared to the past, given the enormous funds invested on the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.
Go to comments