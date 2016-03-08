De Ligt to Juventus just matter of time

Matthjis de Ligt is the hottest property in the European football after having an outstanding previous season during the 2018-19 campaign for his club Ajax.



It came as no surprise when the Dutch international was linked with clubs like FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG).



However, it seems like Italian Serie A giant Juventus have finally won the race for the signature of the highly-rated defender and it is just the matter of time before he will join the Turin-based club.



There were reports in the media that the deal might collapse with Juve offering lesser than what the Dutch club want for their star man, but the rumours are apparently baseless and both clubs are inching closer to agreeing a deal worth of €80 million—included bonus and commission to agent Mino Raiola of €11 million—and that final details are being sorted out between the parties.



The 19-year-old will join the Italian champions on a contract which will have a buyout clause of €150 million and will include a salary of €8 million net per season which can go up to as high as €12 million with bonuses.



However, with his arrival, Juventus will also have to plan few exits from the team where players like Joao Cancelo, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Leonardo Bonucci are likely to leave the club before the start of next campaign.

