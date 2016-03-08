De Paul: 'Inter? Lautaro speaks to me about Conte'
30 November at 09:30For Inter Rodrigo De Paul is an objective this mercato. The Argentine midfielder for Udinese recently spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport and happened to mention Inter and his future:
"I'm flattered by being approached by a club like Inter. I try not to keep up with the rumors, but it means I'm doing well. I know Conte in person, Lautaro tells me he gives a lot of energy and he works well. Now my head is in Udine.
De Paul also spoke about his role this season for Udinese in which he has thrived in midfield:
" I am playing from midfielder, my favourite role. I score less goals, but I don't care as an assist makes me happy. In the national team, I can play in midfield with Leandro Paredes, he is very strong and I would not be surprised to see him again in Serie A.
