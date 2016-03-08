On the eve of the San Siro clash between Milan and Udinese, the latter's Rodrigo De Paul spoke to SportItalia about his future with the club, among other things.

"The rumours? I don't think about these things, reports don't distract me. I'm not the one who has to think about it because the management and my attorney take care of it.

"My only goal is to be focused on the game, and maybe bringing a win back home, I don't think about those who bring up Inter or Napoli," he stated.

"The National team? My goal is to get the call for the Copa America. I have no problems with my role, my coaches decide where to place me and I'm willing to do whatever my team needs," he concluded.