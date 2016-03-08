De Paul, not Vidal, is Inter’s primary target in January
18 November at 09:55Italian Serie A gianst Inter Milan have shortlisted their number one target for the upcoming transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been linked with number of players in the recent past including Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal, English Premier League outfits Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud to bolster their squad for the rest of the season.
But as per the latest report, Inter’s manager Antonio Conte has informed the club’s hierarchy that league rivals Udinese’s winger Rodrigo de Paul is his number one target for the mid-season transfer window.
The 25-year-old has been with the Bianconeri since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia for a reported transfer fee of just €3 million.
Since then, De Paul has represented his current club in 116 league matches where he has scored 18 goals and provided 18 assists.
