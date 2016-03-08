De Paul's renewal: Udinese's signal to potential buyers
18 October at 17:00Italian Serie A outfit Udinese has sent a strong signal to other clubs who are interested in signing winger Rodrigo De Paul.
The 25-year-old extends his contract with the club till 2024 and it is believe that the Bianconeri have silently sent a signal to potential buyers that they will have to come up with a bid of €35 million if they are to sign the Argentina international.
De Paul—who has been linked with league rivals AC Milan in the recent past—has been with the club since 2016 and has scored 17 goals in 111 league appearances.
