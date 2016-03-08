'De Paul will go to Milan' - Moggi
24 October at 18:15Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has spoken to 7Gold about the rumours linking Argentine forward Rodrigo de Paul to AC Milan. The Udinese man has attracted the interest of top clubs in recent years with his strong performances and is quickly looking to have outgrown the Udine side.
'He was already to arrive at the beginning of the championship, but for a thousand reasons it did not go through. They are now restoring interest and almost certainly will go to Milan: it is the player who serves the Rossoneri.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments