'De Paul will go to Milan' - Moggi

24 October at 18:15
Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has spoken to 7Gold about the rumours linking Argentine forward Rodrigo de Paul to AC Milan. The Udinese man has attracted the interest of top clubs in recent years with his strong performances and is quickly looking to have outgrown the Udine side.

'​He was already to arrive at the beginning of the championship, but for a thousand reasons it did not go through. They are now restoring interest and almost certainly will go to Milan: it is the player who serves the Rossoneri.'

