De Roon names the clubs he wants Atalanta to face in Champions League
24 August at 11:00Atalanta's Marten de Roon has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the upcoming season and specifically the Bergamo side's maiden Champions League campaign:
"We don't want to hide. In Europe I want to face the strongest. We must avoid elimination, but a group with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen would be exciting.
"The Champions League is a gift, Serie A lasts all year and we will try to confirm it. The president thinks of salvation, I see Atalanta behind the big names. The Europa League can be our dimension. But we must not think of having arrived, I say this as a new Bergamo: let's continue like this, with our feet on the ground."
