De Roon names the clubs he wants Atalanta to face in Champions League

Atalanta's Marten de Roon has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the upcoming season and specifically the Bergamo side's maiden Champions League campaign:



"​We don't want to hide. ​In Europe I want to face the strongest. We must avoid elimination, but a group with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen would be exciting.



"​The Champions League is a gift, Serie A lasts all year and we will try to confirm it. ​The president thinks of salvation, I see Atalanta behind the big names. The Europa League can be our dimension. But we must not think of having arrived, I say this as a new Bergamo: let's continue like this, with our feet on the ground."