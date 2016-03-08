De Rossi: AS Roma trying 'something incredible' by trying to surpass Juve
24 July at 16:20Daniele De Rossi has won two Italian Cup with AS Roma throughout in his career. The 35 year old now Eusebio Di Francesco's claims are being targeted to achieve something incredible by trying to surpass Juventus.
Daniele De Rossi also admitted the whole task has become hard after the Turin club signed Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Since I was 18," De Rossi said.
"It's something that is very easy to say. We will try to do something incredible, because the teams have the first and second in recent seasons have improved.
“The Bianconeri have signed one of the best players of all time. They are trying to build a stronger team and we are trying to do the same. In football nothing is a given. We saw it in the World Cup, where things went differently to how we expected.”
