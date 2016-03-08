De Rossi confirms possible MLS move

Roma Captain Danielle De Rossi spoke about his future, declared he is now focused on winning with Roma and showed some love for MLS.



For the last couple of years the 35-year-old faced the same questions on his time at Roma and when is he planning on leaving the Capital.



"Will it be my last season? You asked me the same question two years ago and I said I had to focus on having a great season, then evaluate, now I still want to have a good season and win something with this shirt." De Rossi, answering those who ask him if he has already thought about his future at the end of the season. "If I am not able to play at the highest level I am not going to steal money somewhere else. I've always said a move to MLS is something that I'd like. I have a year ahead of me, then I will think about it"

