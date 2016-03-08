De Rossi declines offers for documentary: report
09 September at 12:00Former AS Roma midfielder Daniel De Rossi has reportedly rejected offers for a documentary on his footballing career, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 36-year-old has been termed as one of the best midfielders of the current era and was a tremendous servant for the Rome-based club from 2001 till 2019.
As per the latest report, the former Italy midfielder was approached by the likes of Amazon and Netflix for a documentary on his footballing journey but he rejected the offers citing that he is still playing football and wants to keep his focus on the pitch.
It is important to note here that there is a documentary in the process regarding the footballing career of former AS Roma star striker Francesco Totti as well.
