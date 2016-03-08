De Rossi: ‘Di Francesco not the only one guilty’

Daniele De Rossi, Roma’s captain, spoke to Sky Sport after a disappointing 0-2 away loss against Bologna and reflected on the team’s issues and other aspects.



“It is normal to greet Giorgio Rossi [former club therapist who died yesterday]. He was an important person for the whole club who looked after me like a grandfather until a few years ago. We knew he was not very well,” the captain told the press. “A sense at Roma’s moment? There is the illogical sense of when things go very badly, when things seem impossible to reverse. There is a sense of my experience that says we have always come out of these moments. There is time and the moral obligation to do better. “DI Francesco? If he is the same coach with whom we arrived in the Champions League semi-finals, I do not see why he should be the only one guilty. “To beat Chievo and Bologna we do not need Guardiola. We should take our responsibilities. The coach failed, but so did we, nobody saved it today, but this is not the time to blame the coach,” De Rossi concluded.