De Rossi donates 100 Boca Juniors jerseys to friends

27 July at 15:45
Roma legend and new Boca Juniors star Daniele de Rossi has donated about 100 jerseys to friends as gift.

De Rossi signed him Boca contract yesterday and was announced as the club's newest signing day before yesterday. Boca even released an emotional video in which De Rossi talks about his connection with the club because how they were founded by Italians.

Corriere della Sera say that De Rossi will not make his debut appearance for the club tomorrow night against Huracan as he still needs to get his fitness back on track to play ahead of the other new signings.

The outlet also says that De Rossi has asked the club's management to buy 100 jerseys that the Italian would like to gift and donate to his friends and family members.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.