De Rossi donates 100 Boca Juniors jerseys to friends

Roma legend and new Boca Juniors star Daniele de Rossi has donated about 100 jerseys to friends as gift.



De Rossi signed him Boca contract yesterday and was announced as the club's newest signing day before yesterday. Boca even released an emotional video in which De Rossi talks about his connection with the club because how they were founded by Italians.



Corriere della Sera say that De Rossi will not make his debut appearance for the club tomorrow night against Huracan as he still needs to get his fitness back on track to play ahead of the other new signings.



The outlet also says that De Rossi has asked the club's management to buy 100 jerseys that the Italian would like to gift and donate to his friends and family members.



