De Rossi on Boca move: 'It is founded by Italians, I feel at home here'

26 July at 19:25
Roma legend and new Boca Juniors signing Daniele de Rossi has given his first interview since joining the Argentine club and has revealed the reason why he joined.

The former Italian midfielder left Roma on a free transfer this summer after his contract at the giallorossi ended.

In an emotional announcement video that Boca released, De Rossi talked about his new club.

 
He said: "My heart is for Rome, but as a child I watched Boca, there was Maradona, I liked the stadium and the passionate fans. It's a club founded by Italians, I feel like at home, a big club to believe in . I'd like to go to America, but also go up the ladders of the Boca Bombonera player."

He also said: "The most important thing in life is to fulfill one's dreams, thanks Boca."

De Rossi had spent his whole professional career with Roma and made fewer appearances than only Francesco Totti, who has also left the club as it's director due to unhappiness with the current ownership of the giallorossi.

 

