De Rossi on his way to Argentina: 'I am very excited'

"I'm very excited. It will be a long journey, but it's a great emotion. I greeted the Roma fans. Totti didn't tell me anything, he was out of breath. There will be time to talk to Boca fans," he stated De Rossi will sign a contract until the end of the season, which will earn him a total of €500k (plus bonuses). The signature is expected to take place in the next few days, as well as the official announcement.