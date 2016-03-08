De Rossi on his way to Argentina: 'I am very excited'

At the time of the departure, the former Roma man was overwhelmed by the love of the Giallorossi, greeting them by reiterating his joy for the new experience.



De Rossi will sign a contract until the end of the season, which will earn him a total of €500k (plus bonuses). The signature is expected to take place in the next few days, as well as the official announcement. "I'm very excited. It will be a long journey, but it's a great emotion. I greeted the Roma fans. Totti didn't tell me anything, he was out of breath. There will be time to talk to Boca fans," he stated

​Daniele De Rossi is ready to start his adventure at Boca Juniours. This evening, the midfielder arrived at the airport to start his trip to Buenos Aires, where he will sign his contract with the club.