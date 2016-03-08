De Rossi prepares to fly to Argentina ahead of Boca Juniors move: the details

18 July at 18:15
Roma legend Daniele de Rossi is now preparing for a flight to Buenos Aires ahead of a move to Boca Juniors.

De Rossi did not sign a new deal with the giallorossi this summer and is now a free agent. But as things stand, a move to Boca seems to be edging closer. He is very close to Boca sporting director Nicolas Burdisso, who is a former teammate of his.

Sky claim that the last few bits of the deal are being finalised and the contractual details are all but done. The Italian will is scheduled to fly to Argentina at the weekend to sign a contract that will commit him to Boca.

 

