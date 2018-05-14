De Rossi: ‘Proud of what we did against Liverpool’
14 May at 17:30AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has explained that he and his teammates can be proud of what they did against Liverpool in the Premier League.
The Italian club and the Premier League club faced each other in the last four of this season’s Champions League. Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool were successful in eliminating AS Roma from the Europe’s top club competition in the semi final and progress to the final of the Champions League.
Despite being eliminated from the Champions League semi-final, De Rossi claims AS Roma can be proud of what they did in the European competition.
"A season that if we evaluate it now to almost made placings, can only make us proud,” De Rossi told Sky.
“We did something more than what we could do in the Champions League, and a little less than what we could do in the league, championship, currently, is the goal that can be within our reach: try to unstitch it to the guys who wear it right now."
