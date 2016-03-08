Roma star Daniele de Rossi has revealed how former Italy national team boss Antonio Conte changed him as a player.Conte was recently sacked by Chelsea, about a year after he won the Premier League title with the London based side. Maurizio Sarri has now replaced him.De Rossi was recently talking to RomaTV. And he talked about how Conte has changed him. He said: " There are things that change you.Antonio Conte changed me, he struck me."You begin to like things at some point, he did not say that you have to go slowly compared to how you where when you were young. But you look at LeBron James. He is similar to me, but he is always the best, I can do it too."