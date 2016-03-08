'De Rossi to Boca 99%'



Daniel Angelici, president of Boca Juniors, spoke to Tyc Sports about the future of Daniele De Rossi, a former Roma player and target of the Argentine club.



The club president reassures the fans by reiterating that the agreement with the Italian champion is now one step away.



“The negotiation for De Rossi is well under way. In the coming days he will fly to Buenos Aires, at 99% Daniele will be a Boca player.



“Almandera to Rome? At the moment there are no offers ''.



De Rossi left Roma this summer when the club failed to offer him a new contract after the spent 18 years at the club.



De Rossi is the second Roman to leave the club after club legend Francesco Totti departed 2 years ago.



The midfielder is expected to sign a deal until March 2020.

