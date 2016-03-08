De Rossi to make Boca decision within 48 hours

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi could have found a new life after his adventure in the capital.



De Rossi is currently on vacation in Los Angeles with his family however he is expected to meet with Boca Juniors within 48 ​​hours to make his decision about his future.



According to Radio Continental, he will give an answer within two days to the Argentine club, who along with sporting director, Nicolas Burdisso (who he played with at Roma) are keen to bring the player to Argentina.



Boca intends to offer him a contract until December 31, 2019, so that he can play the Copa Libertadores and then leave it free for the MLS.



According to Argentine media, De Rossi is already looking for a school in Buenos Aires for his daughter.



