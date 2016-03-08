De Rossi to return to Roma as Primavera coach in the summer
05 March at 13:00Roma legend Daniele De Rossi is hoping to return to his beloved club as early as next season, working as a Primavera coach, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 36-year-old Italian, who spent 19 years of his career with the Giallorossi, could become a new Primavera coach for the Roman club as early as next season. The 2006 World Cup winner would take the place of his father Alberto, working alongside Bruno Conti and Morgan De Sanctis in the youth system.
De Rossi, who retired in January of this year after a short spell with Argentinian side Boca Juniors, made 616 appearances across all competitions for Roma in his career, scoring 63 goals and providing 55 assists in that time. He left his beloved club in a cloud of controversy, with suggestions that club owner James Pallotta was instrumental in the legend leaving his hometown club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments