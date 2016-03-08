De Rossi to wear number 16 at Boca Juniors

Daniele De Rossi will wear his favoured number 16 when his move to Boca is complete.
 
The former Roma captain is currently a free agent after being released by his boyhood club in the summer.
 
The player now looks set to fulfil one of his dreams and play in Argentina at Boca Juniors.
 
De Rossi will wear his favoured number 16 shirt in the in fact Copa Libertadores as he is expected to be included in the team list ahead of Adrián Sánchez, the player who currently occupies the number.
 
 

