De Sciglio:' I don't know why journalists criticise me so easily!'

Juventus full-back Mattia de Sciglio believes that he doesn't know why so many people and journalists criticise him so easily.



The Italian has not had the best of seasons at the club, ever since he returned from injury before the end of 2018. But his performances haven't been the best and he has got criticism from many.



De Sciglio recently told Corriere Torino: "After that game I was massacred a lot, I do not understand why so many journalists and so many people are easier to rage on me. People who are closer to me and who understand football say there is no problem."