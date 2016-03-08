De Sciglio was inches away from PSG move: the details
10 September at 11:15Juventus full-back Mattia de Sciglio was inches away from a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Calciomercato understand.
The bianconeri were open to selling many of their players in an attempt to record capital profits. While Emre Can, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic were already up for sale, Mattia De Sciglio too was being linked with a move away from the Old Lady.
Our transfers' expert Fabrizio Romano understands that De Sciglio was very close sealing a move to PSG.
The Parisiens were looking to sign a full-back throughout the window and Leonardo has good relations with De Sciglio from their time together at AC Milan back in the days. PSG decided to make an approach for De Sciglio in the last 24 hours of the window.
Juve's demands were high and PSG tried to include Thomas Meunier in a possible deal, which ended up falling through. While De Sciglio was happy to move, he is now willing to stay and fight for his place at Juve with summer signing Danilo.
