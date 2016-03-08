De Sciglio was inches away from PSG move: the details

10 September at 11:15
Juventus full-back Mattia de Sciglio was inches away from a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Calciomercato understand.

The bianconeri were open to selling many of their players in an attempt to record capital profits. While Emre Can, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic were already up for sale, Mattia De Sciglio too was being linked with a move away from the Old Lady.

Our transfers' expert Fabrizio Romano understands that De Sciglio was very close sealing a move to PSG.

The Parisiens were looking to sign a full-back throughout the window and Leonardo has good relations with De Sciglio from their time together at AC Milan back in the days. PSG decided to make an approach for De Sciglio in the last 24 hours of the window.

Juve's demands were high and PSG tried to include Thomas Meunier in a possible deal, which ended up falling through. While De Sciglio was happy to move, he is now willing to stay and fight for his place at Juve with summer signing Danilo.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.