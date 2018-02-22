De Vrij: 'I did not want to play against Inter'
29 May at 12:42Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij has revealed that he did not want to play against Inter for Lazio.
In an interview that the Dutchman recently gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: "During the preparation of the game, I told the club that I wasn't feeling well about the game against Inter and that I did not want to play. But they told me they wanted to see me play. I have spent very nice years at Lazio. We did our best, apart from the last goal, to win the Champions League."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
