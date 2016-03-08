De Vrij praises Godin: 'He's one of the best in the world'

Speaking to InterTV after Inter Milan's 1-0 win over Udinese yesterday evening, Inter defender Stefan de Vrij commented on the match:



"​It was important to play with your head during the whole game, because Udinese is a physical team that leverages the re-start: they have a fast attack that points very well towards their depth, we had to be precise and fast: in the first half we may have been wrong with a few too many passes.



"​I am very happy, I am happy to play alongside very strong players like Milan and Diego, who is one of the strongest defenders in the world and has a lot of experience. It is also easier for me, so I am happy. His assist? Yes, we tried it in training. The coach asks us to enter with the ball when there is space, to move forward. We still have to improve in this aspect: we see that we are improving and we hope to continue doing so in the future. started well with three victories, but there is still a long way to go."