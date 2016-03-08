De Vrij reveals what Conte wants from Inter players and gives his take on De Ligt to Juve
11 July at 13:40Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij has revealed optimism of improving his game under the new manager Antonio Conte. The 27-year-old had a mixed season for the Milan-based club during the 2018-19 campaign. But the Dutch international wants to prove his critics wrong in the next season under the new management.
"I want to further increase my level of play,” said De Vrij while talking to Tuttosport.
“I want to improve myself and grow as an important player in this team. He [Conte] is very clear in making us understand what he exactly wants from us.
"He wants us to work hard, to sweat and he wants to do that keeping in mind that he wants Inter to play at a high intensity, which is why the training is intense as well.
"Three-man or four-man defence? It doesn't matter to me. The most important things are the concepts and that we work as a team. De Ligt? I don't know anything about the negotiations with Juventus but I know he is a very strong player due to his age. He is also a great person and a dear friend.
“Scudetto? We've just started working three days back and we're doing great. We will give our maximum and then we will see. We want to make a great leap forward, improve and grow with the goal of making the most of this season," De Vrij concluded.
