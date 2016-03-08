De Zerbi announces Sassuolo stay and reveals Boateng and Sensi future
10 June at 14:15Roberto De Zerbi is going to remain at Sassuolo for one more season. Speaking with Sky Sport, the Italian manager said: "We are improving and this structure will increase the sense of unity within the club. We have an advanced technical center, we'll try to make our ownership feel proud of us".
EUROPE - "Squinzi is very ambitious and that's motivating. I like dreaming but we need to remain in touch with reality. It's a privilege to work with this ownership, I am proud of it. I've never thought of leaving and I feel I am the manager of a top team. We've just begun our path, we can get closer to big clubs".
TRANSFERS - "We want the quality to improve the team. I expect a call from Sensi after the National Team, I want to know if he wants to stay. I don't like to force players to stay. He has the quality to play European competitions but here he is appreciated. It's up to him. Boateng? Sassuolo players must have strong motivations that's what I need from the likes of Sensi, Boateng, Berardi, Lirola, Rogerio, if they want to stay I'll be happy, the door is open".
