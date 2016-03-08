De Zerbi: 'I will only join a club where I can play my way, Sarri to Juventus will be good for Serie A'
03 June at 18:50Sassuolo manager Roberto de Zerbi has talked about his future amidst links with Roma and has given his opinion about Maurizio Sarri possibly joining Juventus in the summer.
Sarri is set to leave Chelsea in the coming few days and as our exclusive last week went, he is set to join Juventus in the summer. The Italian helped the Blues to a third-placed finish in the Premier League, winning the UEFA Europa League as well.
De Zerbi was talking to Sky Sports recently and he was asked about his future.
He said: Me at Rome? For now there is if a concrete offer were to be presented I will discuss it with Sassuolo, to whom I am grateful for having always helped me and shown my esteem.
"When there is an opportunity to leave, I will do it in a place where I can do football in my own way, being able to carry on my ideas. Now in Sassuolo I can do it, with players and companies following me, so I have no intention of leaving. What is the 'little' that there was with Rome? I keep it for myself, in the newspapers we read things that go beyond the truth. Tomorrow I don't know what will happen, but at Sassuolo I am willingly and I am happy to be the coach. It gave me great rewards this year, I'm looking for nothing more. And I'm focused on the next season here."
On Sarri to Juventus, he said: "Sarri at Juve? I would be happy, it's a coach that is nice to hold in this league. The bad thing is having to prepare the match against him: there is already little sleep for a coach and against Sarri's teams he reaches zero. "
