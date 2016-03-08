De Zerbi on the brink after thrashing against Atalanta

Italian Serie A outfit Sassuolo’s manager Roberto De Zerbi position is under serious scrutiny after his team’s 4-1 thrashing in their recent league game against Atalanta.With that result, the Neroverdi are now placed on the 14 position on the league table with just six points after six matches which included four defeats as well.It is believed that the 40-year-old is not willing to resign from his post despite a disastrous result while playing at home on Saturday. However, the club hierarchy is not convinced with De Zerbi’s performance.