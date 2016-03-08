De Zerbi: Ronaldo lucky

Juventus clinched a 2-1 win against Sassuolo earlier today, and despite the loss Sassuolo coach is proud of his side's performance and labeled Cristiano Ronaldo's first Serie A goal 'a lucky moment.



Sassuolo Coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke after the match against Juventus to Sky Sports : "I'm very happy, it is clear that the loss bothers me, but we knew we had to play against the best. I'm sad for the way we conceded the first goal, how it rebounded, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's lucky moment, then we took the second one on a counterattack, but it meant we had to shift our game. We started to play better the great difficulty you find when you face Juventus is that they do not give clear points of reference, you cannot prepare it like another match ".



Sassuolo will play their next game early on Friday when they host Empoli.

