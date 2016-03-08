Deadline approaches for sale of Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona target – details
19 July at 11:45At the start of the summer, after the 2017/18 season finished, many thought that Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would undoubtedly be leaving the club. However, as time has gone on, the sale of the starlet has looked increasingly less likely.
Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus have all been named as potential suitors for the Serbian, yet after Claudio Lotito, the President of Lazio, set a price tag of around €150 million, interest has gradually begun to fade out.
Lotito set a deadline of the first of August for a potential move for the Serbian, otherwise he would essentially ‘shut up shop’ and deny any potential deal this Summer. Juventus have already spent big on Cristiano Ronaldo, and their midfield attention seems to be on Paul Pogba. Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen still, yet Real Madrid are focusing on Eden Hazard and Barcelona on Miralem Pjanic.
For more Lazio news, exclusives and features, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments