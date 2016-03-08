Deadlock continue between Roma, United over Smalling’s transfer fee

19 November at 14:20
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma and English Premier League outfit Manchester United are still involved in a deadlock over the transfer fee for the permanent transfer of defender Chris Smalling, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 29-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with the Rome-based club and has impressed everyone with his defensive work-rate.

It was that reason which pushed the Roma’s hierarchy to get involved in discussions with United’s representatives for the permanent transfer of Smalling before his loan-deal expire in the summer.

However, as per the latest report, both clubs are still in a deadlock over the transfer fee for the permanent transfer of the England international to the Italian capital.

The report stated that Roma are not willing to pay more than €15 million for the former Fulham defender whereas United are unwilling to sell their player for less than €20 million.

