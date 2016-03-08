Deal done: Everton to sign Manchester United target from Barcelona
05 August at 22:15According to reports from Sport, the deal to bring Barcelona’s Colombian defender Yerry Mina to Premier League club Everton is done, awaiting final adjustments.
Mina, who had a solid World Cup with Colombia, in which he found the net three times, was a target of Manchester United, as well as Inter Milan in Serie A. However, the deal to bring him to Everton has been orchestrated by new director of football Marcel Brands – and new head coach Marco Silva.
The details, pending total agreement, are a transfer fee of €32 million, with the deal set to tie Mina to the Merseyside club until 2023.
Mina was not in the plans of Barcelona and therefore sought a move away, to ensure that he got the game-time that he wanted in the upcoming season.
Mina impressed many at the World Cup, demonstrating a strength, determination, consistency and goal-scoring ability that makes him a valuable asset for Everton in the upcoming season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments