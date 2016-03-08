Decision made in Naples: Mertens, Callejon to leave in January
07 November at 11:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli have decided to sell strikers Dries Mertens and José Callejón in the January transfer window, as per Il Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com.
Tensions in Naples have risen considerably after the club’s 2-1 defeat to league rivals AS Roma last weekend which pushed them to the seventh spot on the league table.
After that result, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has ordered the team to be confined to a training camp.
However, players abandoned the enforced training camp and went home following Gli Azzurri’s 1-1 draw in their recent UEFA Champions League tie against Salzburg on Tuesday.
As per the latest report, De Laurentiis has decided to sell players who according to him are causing unrest in the dressing room.
Therefore, he has decided to start the cleanup operation by selling Mertens and Callejón—both of whom are going through the final year of their contract with the club—in the January transfer window.
