‘Decisive’ Arsenal loanee praised after Napoli win
08 October at 13:00Napoli won 2-0 against Sassuolo yesterday and David Ospina was one of the best players on the pitch, according to most Italian papers.
The Colombian joined Arsenal on loan last summer as the Azzurri needed a back-up to Alex Meret who arrived in Naples for € 22 million but picked up an injury in the second day of him being a Napoli player.
Ospina has become Napoli’s regular starter since and yesterday against Sassuolo he put down a great performance that was praised by the best Italian sport papers
La Gazzetta Dello Sport rates Ospina 7/10 and highlights his three saves with feet that ‘close the door’ to Sassuolo.
Il Corriere dello Sport also rates Ospina 7/10 and claims that his three saves on Berardi and Boateng were ‘decisive’ to secure Napoli win.
As per Il Mattino, Ospina deserves the praise because even though Napoli dominated the game against Sassuolo, he was always focused and ready to intervene as soon as the Neroverdi put their noses in Napoli’s area.
