Decisive day for Juventus and Man City in Danilo-Cancelo saga
02 August at 10:30For what has seemed to be the entire summer, Manchester City have been a constant in any news surrounding Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. Stretching back to when Massimiliano Allegri was still head coach of the Bianconeri, Cancelo's time at the club has looked to be at an end.
Despite only signing for the Scudetto winners last summer, after a successful loan spell with Juve's divisional rivals Inter Milan, Cancelo had a season of two halves, being solid until Christmas and average since, and has, thus, earned himself a spot on the transfer list.
The hypothesis that is currently being presented in regards to his future is a player plus cash swap deal with Manchester City; the Premier League champions ready to offer Brazilian right-back Danilo in the exchange.
However, as can be revealed by CalcioMercato.com, there is some distance in how Juventus and City value Danilo. Pep Guardiola considers the full-back to be worth no less than 35 million euros, with Cancelo at 60 million, whilst Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici considers the Brazilian to be worth 20 million euros.
Today is set to be the decisive day in the saga as the two sides come together to try and negotiate a deal that pleases all parties, otherwise the chances of the move taking place will appear increasingly unlikely.
