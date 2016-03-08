Decisive day for Juventus and Man City in Danilo-Cancelo saga

02 August at 10:30
For what has seemed to be the entire summer, Manchester City have been a constant in any news surrounding Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. Stretching back to when Massimiliano Allegri was still head coach of the Bianconeri, Cancelo's time at the club has looked to be at an end. 

Despite only signing for the Scudetto winners last summer, after a successful loan spell with Juve's divisional rivals Inter Milan, Cancelo had a season of two halves, being solid until Christmas and average since, and has, thus, earned himself a spot on the transfer list.

The hypothesis that is currently being presented in regards to his future is a player plus cash swap deal with Manchester City; the Premier League champions ready to offer Brazilian right-back Danilo in the exchange.

However, as can be revealed by CalcioMercato.com, there is some distance in how Juventus and City value Danilo. Pep Guardiola considers the full-back to be worth no less than 35 million euros, with Cancelo at 60 million, whilst Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici considers the Brazilian to be worth 20 million euros.

Today is set to be the decisive day in the saga as the two sides come together to try and negotiate a deal that pleases all parties, otherwise the chances of the move taking place will appear increasingly unlikely.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.