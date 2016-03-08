Decisive days for the future of De Ligt as Barcelona emerge as most serious suitor over Juve
23 March at 10:30Barcelona have spent many months working on the signing of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt and the Blaugrana are now lining up the decisive phase of their pursuit. Frenkie De Jong was the priority but the Catalan club also want his teammate to join him at the Nou Camp next season, despite the interest of various European clubs, with Juventus believed to be the most serious contender.
Both the centre-back and the Dutch club hope that the issue is resolved as soon as possible so that they can focus on the Champions League matchup against Juventus. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a delegation of Barcelona directors in Amsterdam and contacts could take place to get closer to an agreement.
According to Mundo Deportivo, president Bartomeu and CEO Grau will lead the Barcelona expedition to attend the General Assembly of the European Clubs Association together with Albert Soler (sporting director) and Wouter Lambrecht (lawyer of the club). Exactly two months ago a delegation travelled to Amsterdam to sign the contract with De Jong in an office of the Johan Cruyff Arena with Van der Sar and Overmars.
Ajax know perfectly well of the interest as well as the will of the player to join De Jong at the Nou Camp after the finals of the Nationals League in June. However, Barcelona will have to satisfy the demands of the four-time European champions. The figures for a potential transfer could be the same as those of De Jong's move (75 million euros plus 11 million in bonuses).
