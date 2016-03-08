The transfer window in Italy closes on 17 August, however, in the UK the deadline is set for tomorrow. Furthermore, in the Premier League, both Chelsea and Man City are interested

As reported by Corriere Dello Sport , however, there are still no official offers for the Bosnian midfielder, which Juventus value at no less than €80m. Even Barcelona have failed to present an official offer, despite their interest in the player. However, a last-minute solution could appear if Modric leaves Real Madrid, with the Spaniards in need of a good replacement.

As anticipated by Ilbianconero.com, the future of Pjanic was clear at the beginning of the summer; a sale would occur if a good offer (from €80m up) arrived. This remains the same, although the Bianconeri would also be ready to discuss a renewal, should the sale not occur. They would then offer him a contract worth €6m per season, compared to his current €4.5m deal.

The upcoming hours of the transfer market will be decisive for the future of Miralem Pjanic, who is on several big teams' wish list.