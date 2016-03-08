Decisive hours for Roma with Sevilla's midfielder

For weeks now Roma have been targeting Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi, now it is a race against time as Monchi needs to sign the midfielder before Friday.



There were positive signs in the Spanish Super Cup last night as N'Zonzi was sitting in the stands and at the same time, Monchi was in Spain in the last few days trying to convince his old club to make the negotiations easier to sign the world champion.



Roma have convinced the Frenchman with the move offering him € 3 million salary for four years plus bonuses and a big commission to the father-agent worth € 5 million.



However, Sevilla's Joaquin Caparros is demanding La Magica to pay the player's buyout clause of € 35 million and Roma's offer is 10 million short.



In an interview with a Radio station Caparros said: "Steven told us he wanted to go, but he still has two years in contract with us and if he wants to leave he must get us a big offer. Which means a team that could pay his buyout clause, otherwise he will remain here for another two years."

