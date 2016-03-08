Deco: 'Totti a legend of football'

Former Portuguese international spoke to TuttoMercatoWeb.com about his former side Porto's chances against Rome.



The result will be to the extent that it will not be affected, but it will be show in the field.We can have fun ".



"Porto's comeback? Yes, I think so, "" Rome remains a great team, a historic club that among its ranks counts great players year after year.



"" Totti? A legend of world football, he will have been a great player and he is a great person.



"Juventus Champions League? If Juve succeeds in this task next Tuesday, I think it could be a great show of strength and that point would deserve the final.



"" Serie A? I have always loved Inter and Italian football, I grew up in the 90s, admiring and studying the great champions of the big series A. Unfortunately, I did not have time to realize my dream as a player.



