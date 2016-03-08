Deco: 'Totti a legend of football'

Deco Fluminense 2013
05 March at 18:15
Former Portuguese international spoke to TuttoMercatoWeb.com  about his former side Porto's chances against Rome.

The result will be to the extent that it will not be affected, but it will be show in the field.We can have fun ".

"Porto's comeback? Yes, I think so, "" Rome remains a great team, a historic club that among its ranks counts great players year after year.

"" Totti? A legend of world football, he will have been a great player and he is a great person.

"Juventus Champions League? If Juve succeeds in this task next Tuesday, I think it could be a great show of strength and that point would deserve the final.

"" Serie A? I have always loved Inter and Italian football, I grew up in the 90s, admiring and studying the great champions of the big series A. Unfortunately, I did not have time to realize my dream as a player.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.