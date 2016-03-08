Defender says Arsenal deal is not finished yet, hints negotiations are ongoing
04 June at 17:30Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner’s contract at the Allianz Stadium will be over on June 30 and after that he is a free agent. Stephan Lichtsteiner is a transfer target for the Premier League club Arsenal.
Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium and the former Sevilla and Paris St Germain manager wants to sign the 34 year old on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
However, Stephan Lichtsteiner has revealed that the deal is not finished yet and as he cannot comment on the ongoing negotiations.
“Nothing is finished yet, no,” Lichtsteiner told Blick. “I can’t comment on the negotiations, as long as nothing is completed anything can happen, that’s always interesting in football. I think we all know that.”
“So there’s nothing new to say. The rumours don’t get to me, which is good. I know Italy very well, I know what gets said, written about and speculated upon. I’m used to it.”
