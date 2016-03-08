Dejan Kulusevski: ‘Best player in the world is Eden Hazard’
23 November at 12:40Italian Serie A outfit Parma’s on-loan midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has termed the Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s attacking winger Eden Hazard as the best player in the world.
The 19-year-old expressed his opinion while talking to La Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com where he revealed that according to him, the Belgium international has been far superior to the likes of FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo in the past three years.
"For me, the best player in the world is Eden Hazard,” he said. “With the ball, he does everything I want to do. For the last three years at least, I think he performed better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.”
Kulusevski further went on term French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe as the best young talent in the world of football.
“Best young player in the world is Mbappé,” he said. “He is a player that brings madness. He is just out of the world in everything.”
Talking about the best young player current playing in the Italy’s top division, the Sweden international named Fiorentina’s highly-rated midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli as the best and also termed him something ‘different’.
“Among the Italians, Castrovilli from Fiorentina is the best young player for me,” he said. “I didn't even know he existed then I played against him and I realized that he is different.”
Kulusevski—who is originally an Atalanta player—is very highly-rated himself as he has attracted interest from number of clubs, both in Italy and abroad in the recent past.
