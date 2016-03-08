Dejan Kulusevski: Inter’s top midfield target for January
07 November at 13:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified Dejan Kulusevski as their number one target for midfield reinforcement in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com
The Milan-based club are exploring options to bolster their midfield for quite some time now and have been linked with number of targets.
However, as per the latest report, the Nerazzurri’s hierarchy have identified the 19-year-old as their number one target for the upcoming transfer window.
Kulusevski is currently on a season-long loan at Parma from Atalanta till the summer of 2020.
