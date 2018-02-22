The former Galacticos Coach, who won two Champions League trophies with them in the early 2000s, was speaking to the El Partidazo radio show.

​Beyond believing that the Merengues are clear favourites to win their third straight Champions League in a row, the former Real, Spain and Besiktas Coach claims that no Liverpool player could make it into Real’s starting eleven.

"Real Madrid have a great squad -- they are the best club in Europe at the moment and must show that on Saturday," Del Bosque said.

"I don't see even one Liverpool player who would improve Real Madrid, not even Salah."

Quite how Real Madrid would be unable to accommodate the 44 goals the Egyptian has netted is a mystery, seeing as most of the BBC has struggled to score regularly. Gareth Bale has reached double figures in La Liga, but has been injured for extended periods of time.