Del Piero, 'Alisson wall wasn't perfect, but..'



The former Juventus captain, Del Piero, comments on the performance of the Argentinian champion against Liverpool: "When you have players of this quality, on an evening like this they pull you out of everything"



Alessandro Del Piero on Sky Sport gave his opinion on the goal scored by the Argentine champion in the Champions League semi-final.



"What can you say? I think Messi was quite possessed tonight even the first goal is not easy at all, look at how sweetly he controls the ball on the rebound after Suarez's shot. But on the free kick from around 27 meters, placing that shot with that precision and that force is crazy. When you have players of this quality, on a special evening like those of the Champions League they pull you out of the hat of everything ".



Former Juve coach Fabio Capello asked his ex-captain to comment on the positioning of the wall set up by the Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson.



"It's not very well but honestly I believe that even with a man more the result would not have changed. Messi analyzed the situation and found the solution. He would have scored the same goal”.



