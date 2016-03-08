Del Piero discusses Pochettino-Juventus rumours
01 June at 08:15Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has spoken to Sky Sport on the eve of the Champions League final in Madrid, between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Del Piero spoke about the final, as well as discussing the prospect of Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino leaving the club in the summer to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.
"Usually in the finals there is always a favourite; Liverpool has more experience as a club and has a coach who has already arrived twice in the final. But the two teams have met so many times that the pressure will be low in this sense. Tottenham have worked miracles, it is crazy to qualify twice at the last minute, I think Liverpool will win, but it's difficult to call.
"Pochettino to Juve? Italian football is another thing, because there are different dynamics. But the shape is always the same and I really like Pochettino for what he managed to give to his team. And then on the bench he is always calm, it is an important message to the players, it means that the team has great confidence in him and he has great faith in the team. One can train like this anywhere."
