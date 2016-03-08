Del Piero: ‘Higuain furious with Juventus’

Former Juventus and Italy star Alessandro Del Piero spoke to Sky Sport about Gonzalo Higuain’s campaign so far: “AC Milan need him so badly, both for his goal and for his leadership”, Del Piero said.



“Everybody runs to hug him whenever he scores, this proves how happy he is in Milan and proves he’s settled in well. Before his move to Juventus, he used to complain much more, at Juve he has improved and he has learned to play for the team as well.”



“However, I think he is angry with Juventus. He wanted to take his revenge after being kicked out of Juve. He had positive seasons at Juve but he was sold, I think that’s the reason for Higuain’s anger. Did you notice his celebrations? He opens his arms like he wants to be hugged. He is at AC Milan to solve their problems, he knows that and he loves it. He feels great in the group.”

